Bruce J. Labovitz Sells 3,000 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $78,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,744.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 1.0 %

BWMN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. 31,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,684. The stock has a market cap of $386.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.23 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 102.9% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $171,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.