Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Rating) were down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 43.85 and last traded at 44.05. Approximately 309,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 329,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at 44.96.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is 41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.68.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

