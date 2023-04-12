Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.17. 875,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,493,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.30. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $700.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $57,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,873.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

