Brokerages Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Target Price at $59.67

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trimble has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $72.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 86,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,931,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,650 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trimble by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

