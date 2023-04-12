Brokerages Set Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Price Target at GBX 250

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 250 ($3.10).

A number of analysts have recently commented on MONY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.22) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.22) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays raised Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.85) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 252.20 ($3.12) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,940.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 162.30 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 256.60 ($3.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 239.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 209.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,230.77%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

