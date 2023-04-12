Brokerages Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target at $17.00

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading

