Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Price Target at $4,034.44

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,011.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.16) to GBX 4,890 ($60.56) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.13) to GBX 2,750 ($34.06) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.30) to GBX 3,600 ($44.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Diageo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 235,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,520,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of DEO opened at $183.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.23.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.