Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Price Target at $21.43

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

CNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

