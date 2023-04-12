Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 90,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 239,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Brixton Metals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.95.

About Brixton Metals

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn Gold-Copper-Silver Project covering approximately 2,863 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project consists of approximately 6400 acres and is located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and holds a 100% interest in Atlin Goldfields Project consisting of 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 950 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia.

