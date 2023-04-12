BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 28th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

Shares of LEO opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

