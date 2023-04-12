BMO Capital Markets Increases DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $124.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $113.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average of $113.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.