BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1029 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,548,000 after buying an additional 260,836 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

