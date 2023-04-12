Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 90,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 72,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

