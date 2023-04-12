BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MYI opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $12.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $2,492,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,476,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,390,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,848 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

