BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MYN stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

