BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

