BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MIY stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.