BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

MYD stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

