BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MVT opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 177,796 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 57,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12,672.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 31,680 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

