BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of BLE stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.