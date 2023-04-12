BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Stock Performance
LON:BRLA opened at GBX 362 ($4.48) on Wednesday. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 457 ($5.66). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 361.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 374.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. The company has a market cap of £106.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,084.85 and a beta of 0.91.
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Company Profile
