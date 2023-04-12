BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:BRLA opened at GBX 362 ($4.48) on Wednesday. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 457 ($5.66). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 361.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 374.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. The company has a market cap of £106.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,084.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Get BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust alerts:

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.