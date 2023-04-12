BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $15.88.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

