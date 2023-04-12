BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EGF opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.