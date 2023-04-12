BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BOE stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.