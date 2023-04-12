BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

