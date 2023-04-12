BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR)
- Reliance Steel Going For New Highs And Record Profits
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.