BitTorrent-New Hits Market Cap of $578.48 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $578.48 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000061 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $10,821,855.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

