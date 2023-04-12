Bitcoin (BTC) Market Capitalization Hits $580.43 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $30,005.94 on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $580.43 billion and $18.20 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00423157 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00119251 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00027889 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000552 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,343,756 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
