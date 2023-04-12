BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

BVXV stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $3.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.