BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Avian Securities cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.40. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,000 shares of company stock worth $14,394,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,013,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,893,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,472,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8,612.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,749,000 after purchasing an additional 427,438 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $33,411,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Articles

