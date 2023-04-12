Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,258 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

IEF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.41. 3,444,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,853,729. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average is $97.00. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

