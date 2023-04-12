BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Purchased by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,911,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,145 shares during the period. BellRing Brands makes up about 4.7% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $49,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.88. 366,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,995. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

