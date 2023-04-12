Bell Bank Trims Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bell Bank decreased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,142 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,631. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 474.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.72.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

