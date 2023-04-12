Bell Bank Sells 300 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Bell Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,196,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,188,000 after purchasing an additional 158,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,932,000 after purchasing an additional 132,767 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,765,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 29.5% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,148,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,251,000 after purchasing an additional 489,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

RBA traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $59.05. 847,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,950. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.