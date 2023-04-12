Bell Bank Invests $861,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after buying an additional 3,932,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after buying an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.44. 459,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,847. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

