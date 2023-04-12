Bell Bank Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bell Bank trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 453.2% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 335.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.47. The stock had a trading volume of 152,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,141. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $425.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.62.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

