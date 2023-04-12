Bell Bank Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bell Bank lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.46. 2,224,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $148.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
