Bell Bank Has $1.24 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bell Bank reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,318 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,482 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.84. 210,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,874. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.