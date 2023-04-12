Bell Bank Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up about 1.0% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1,507.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,859 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,164,000. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,479,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

ARCC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.