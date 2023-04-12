Bell Bank Acquires Shares of 85,039 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,842. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

