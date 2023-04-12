Beldex (BDX) One Day Volume Hits $1.99 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $221.87 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,866.80 or 0.06227346 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00059320 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00036825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

