Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Belden by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Belden by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDC traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $81.16. The company had a trading volume of 82,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

