Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Reduced by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.3% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 154,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,257,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX opened at $254.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.77. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $274.13.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

