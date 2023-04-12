Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.88. 324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,928% from the average session volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Bank of Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company operates through four business segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Businesses, and Other Businesses. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings deposit products, personal certificate of deposits, foreign currency deposit, and salary financing A products; mortgage and unsecured loans; bank cards; airport and personal wealth management advisor services; and physical precious metals, and structured deposits and wealth management products, as well as precious metal and commodity trading services.

