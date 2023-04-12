Balentine LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,861 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.36. 5,899,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,776,125. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

