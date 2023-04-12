B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:RILYT)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYT opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09.

