Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Lowered by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 6.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $1,591,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $211,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,309. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

