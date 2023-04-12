Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Autohome Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.10 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. Research analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 93.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Autohome by 75.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Stories

