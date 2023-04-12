Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) Trading 3.5% Higher

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50. 585,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,356,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Atlis Motor Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlis Motor Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Atlis Motor Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Atlis Motor Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers.

