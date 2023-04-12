Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) Trading 3.5% Higher

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50. 585,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,356,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Atlis Motor Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Atlis Motor Vehicles Stock Up 12.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlis Motor Vehicles
Atlis Motor Vehicles Company Profile
Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlis Motor Vehicles (AMV)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Atlis Motor Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlis Motor Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.