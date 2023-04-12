Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:ATLCL)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATLCL opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $25.44.

