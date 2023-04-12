Ashford Advisors LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ashford Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 0.6% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VHT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.94. The company had a trading volume of 119,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,908. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $260.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

